Bridget Gaynor, Casements Avenue, Tralee.

Predeceased by her mother Ellen and her father Edward. Lovingly remembered by her cousins the Moriarty and Stack families, the O'Connor family and her many neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 18th May 2022, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Thursday 19th May, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.30am, for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.