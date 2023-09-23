Bridget Clifford Ross of Tobar Naofa and formerly of Rahoonane, Tralee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by her daughter Samantha (Palmer), Samantha’s father Tom (Ross) brothers Liam, Patsy, Mike and John. Sisters Eileen, Maureen and Joan.

Bridget is the beloved mother of John, Mike, Carol, Charmaine, Justin, Selena, Mandy and David.

Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Anne, Christine and Jackie, brother Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, the community of Sonas Nursing Home Milltown, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private family reposing will take place for Bridget at her son John’s residence in Tralee.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday at 10.00AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium Cork.

Bridget’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.