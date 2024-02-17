The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Whyte, (Prendiville) nee McCarthy of Lenamore and Coolnagraigue, Ballylongford. Died peacefully on February 16th 2024 at her residence. Predeceased by her first husband John Prendiville, her second husband Bartholomew Whyte, her parents John and Margaret Mary McCarthy, sisters Kitty Foley (Kilcolgan, Tarbert) and Mary (Babe) McCarthy, (Coolnagraigue, Ballylongford). Bridie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her nephews John, Jim, Michael, Paddy, Martin and Donal Foley, her nieces Margaret Foley and Mary Foley Sullivan, nieces-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephews, great grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening, February 19th, from 6pm to 8pm. Bridie’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford on Tuesday morning, February 20th, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment immediately afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey.

Donations, if desired, to Alone Ireland and The Alzheimer’s Society. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.