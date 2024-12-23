Bridget (Bridie) O’ Sullivan née Kirby of Barrow West, Ardfert and formerly Banna, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 23rd December 2024, beloved wife of the late Eugie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Moira, Bridie-Ann, Chris, Kathleen and Bernadette, her sons Jimmy and Eugene, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law Esther, sisters-in-law Nora Kavanagh, Nora Kirby and Nora O’Sullivan, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (27th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of The Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill) Interment afterwards in Old Churchill Cemetery. Family Flowers only please.

May Bridie Rest in Peace.