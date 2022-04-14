Bridget ( Bridie) Murphy, 3 Oak Lands, Dromneavane, Kenmare, Co Kerry, formerly of London and Glenquin Strand, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

On the 16th of April, 2022 Bridget ( Bridie) passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at her home. Beloved partner and best friend of Jeremiah (Jerome) O' Sullivan, loving sister of Mary, Joan, John-Joe, and the late Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her partner, sisters, brother, brother-in-law Mike, nephew Mike, Jerome's sisters Maureen, Sr. Sheila, Hannie, Helen and their sister-in-law Bridie, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and Bridget (Bridie's) many friends both in London and Ireland.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Monday evening (April 18th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 19th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.