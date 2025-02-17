Bridget (Bridie) Mannix née Horan, Ross Road, Killarney and late of Rock Road, Killarney.

Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Patrick, Mark and Donagh and much loved nana of Conor, Elsie, Daniel, Leah and Seán. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughters-in-law Christine and Angela, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers Jerry and John.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Wednesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Parkinson's Ireland.