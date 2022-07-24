Advertisement

Bridget ( Bridie) King (nee O' Sullivan).

Bridget ( Bridie) King (nee O' Sullivan),  Laharn Drive, Killorglin and formerly of Lonhart, Killorglin.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm

Removal Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwaards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

Family Information: Predeceased by her beloved husband Noel.

Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter Jackie, grandson Oliver, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

