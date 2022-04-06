BRIDGET (Bridie) CARMODY (nee Ahern)

Willow Place, Listowel

The death has taken place of Bridget (Bridie) Carmody (née Ahern) of Willow Place, Listowel. Bridget died peacefully on Friday 8th April in the kind and wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry, lovingly surrounded by her family. A loving mother to her two sons Thomas and Danny, a wonderful grandmother to Ronan, Conor, Jason, Cheryl, Louise & Ellie, sadly missed by her nephew Seamus, nieces Marie, Bernie and Theresa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many kind and good friends.

Bridget will be reposing at her home in Listowel on Monday 11th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving at Saint Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday 12th for requiem mass at 11:30am followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

The family would like to say thank you to Dr Paul Mckernan and Dr Julie O’ Connor, University Hospital Kerry, District Nurses Ger, Helen and Jacinta, and her Home Helpers Mary and Maureen for their kindness that they all gave to Bridget Carmody.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

