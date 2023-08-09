The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridge) Diggin (née O'Reilly), Coolnaharrigle, Glenbeigh, Kerry
Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by husband Tom and son Jim. Sadly missed by sons Brendan, Tom and Mike; daughters Ann, Marie, Patricia (Ballylongford), Geraldine and Bernie; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing in Brennans Funeral Home this Thursday evening (10th August) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. James' Church, Glenbeigh at 11am on Friday followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Palliative Care UHK, if desired.
