The death has occurred of
Bridget (Brenda) Fitzgerald
FITZGERALD (Sunday’s Well, Cork and formerly of Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry): On February 12th 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the wonderful staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork, BRIDGET (BRENDA), beloved daughter of the late Helen and Peter, adored sister of the late Teresa, Lil, Carmel, Ina, John and Mary, treasured aunt to Sinéad, Elizabeth, Mary-Patrice, Helena and the late Kathryn, treasured Aunty B to Rebecca and Michael.
Much loved and sadly missed by her family, nephew-in-law Criostóir, extended family and many friends.
Reposing at the Coburg Street Funeral Home of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. on Friday (February 16th) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.
Removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, Co. Kerry, arriving at 11.50am on
Saturday (February 17th) for Requiem Mass at 12noon
which will be livestreamed here
and followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to I.S.P.C.C or Childline.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h anam”
