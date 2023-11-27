Bridget (Breda) Bolger née O Sullivan, Kevin Barry's, Tralee, in her 95th year, died in the care of Apree Nursing Home, Tralee, on 25th November 2023. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and mother of the late Jim and June. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Laura, daughter-in-law Kitty, sons-in-law Brendan and Ted, her adored grandchildren Jamie, Donie, Pete, Pat, Carrie Ann, Brenda, Tracy and Selina, great-grandchildren, James, Niamh, Eve, James, Sarah, Rory, Robbie, Julia, Fionn, Donnachadh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday, 28th November 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning 29th November at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Breda (Bridgett) Bolger will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on (https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Seán or John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.