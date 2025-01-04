Bridget (Bmay) Delaney, Tierney (nee Regan), Causeway and formerly Cois Coille, Tralee.

Passed away unexpectedly on 1st January 2025 at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Tessie & Denis, her mother-in-law Eileen and her brother Denny.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Mike, her children Shane, Emma, Sharon, Ashley and Michelle and their father Mike, her stepsons Stephen and Brian, her cherished grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Luke, Farrah & Alex, Killian, Cian & Saoirse, Dylan, Riadh & Caelan, Rio & Joey, Jaidan & Ellie, sisters Kate and Patsy, brothers John and Timmy, daughter-in-law Josie, sons-in-law Chris, Steven, Tomas, Kyle and Danny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, godchildren, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday 5th January from 5 p.m. to 7 p .m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bmay on Monday 6th in St. John's Church, Causeway at 1 p.m. live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, whom Mom has always supported in her charitable work.

House private please.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day... unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Rest in Heavenly Peace