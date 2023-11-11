Bridget (Biddy) O'Donoghue, née O'Sullivan, Laharn North, Cahersiveen, on the 9th of November 2023 in her 91st year died peacefully in the care of Cahersiveen Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late John Joe, loving mother of John and Eoin, mother-in-law to Fiona and Jessica, sister of Ina and Kitty and of the late Eugene. Doting grandmother to Gemma and Ben. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on this Sunday 12th November from 5pm to 7pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, East End, Cahersiveen V23 NN59. Arriving to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church on Monday 13th November for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please. Donations to Cahersiveen Community Hospital if desired.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace