Bridget Agnes Kinney née Carmody, Castletown Rectory, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, 54 Prescott Avenue, Bronxville, New York and her childhood home, Beale Lodge, Beale, Co. Kerry
Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Kevin, daughters Deirdre, Maura and Beth, son Kevin, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Alison, sisters Nuala and Theresa, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Castletown Rectory, Pallaskenry V94 HYT2, Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to arrive Thursday morning for 11:30am funeral Mass in The Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, with burial afterwards at Kilconly Cemetery, Beale, Co. Kerry.
Bridget’s mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking this Link https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/
In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to Milford Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society
House private Thursday morning, please.
