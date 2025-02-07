Bríd O’Halloran née Brosnacháin, Late of Leyton, London and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her parents Aodh and Kathleen O’Brosnacháin, her twin baby brother Fionn, sister Eilís and brother Aogán.

Bríd passed away peacefully on January 31st 2025 at Whipps Cross Hospital, Leyton, London surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Seán, Patrick and Mark.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, grandchildren Fursey, Harrison and Paddy, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sisters Máire George [Co Carlow], Emer Hogan [Tralee], Eoin O'Brosnacháin, Co.Galway, sisters-in-law,

brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great friends and neighbours.

May Bríd Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for Bríd O’Halloran will take place at the Church of Our Lady and St. George, 132 Shernhall, St Walthamstow, London on Friday 28th February 2025 at 11.00AM followed by burial in Chingford Mount Cemetery, Waltham Forest, London.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.