Bríd Flavin (née Hanrahan), Lower Aughrim, Moyvane and late of Kilbaha, Moyvane. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bríd being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Suddenly, on September 7th, 2022. Bríd will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Dan, son James, daughter-in-law Christina, grandchildren Ella-Marie and Séamie, her parents Theresa and Jackie, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Geraldine, Ann-Marie and Helen, brothers Mike, John and Brian, uncles, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.