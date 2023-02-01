Bríd Fitzgerald (nee O'Sullivan) Ballinasare, Annascaul, Co Kerry.

Remains will repose Sunday afternoon at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole

Rest In Peace