Briana Learnihan

Illauncaum, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, and originally from Detroit, Michigan, USA,

Funeral Details: All are welcome to attend a Requiem Mass offered for Briana on Saturday, 12th November, at 12.00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) followed by a refreshments reception at Maurice Fitzgerald's Bar, Castlegregory.

A Celebration of Life Program will be performed later this summer where Briana will be laid to rest in Kilcar, County Donegal (details will be added later).

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the following places that were close to Briana's heart, Castlegregory Active Retired ([email protected]), Gairdin Mhuire Day Care Centre ([email protected]) or UNICEF (www.unicef.org).

Briana Learnihan of Illauncaum, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, and originally from Detroit, Michigan, USA, passed away peacefully, on 4th November 2022, at her home at Illauncaum, Castlegregory. Co. Kerry. She will be sadly missed by her beloved family. Loving mother of Deanna Slattery and Brigid Halloran, her sons-in-law Travis Slattery and Emilian Halloran and her pride and joy grandson Jack, her many friends, and all her family in Kerry, Donegal and the United States, who will honor and remember her kind spirit and generous soul fondly.