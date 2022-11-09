Briana Learnihan
Illauncaum, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, and originally from Detroit, Michigan, USA,
Funeral Details: All are welcome to attend a Requiem Mass offered for Briana on Saturday, 12th November, at 12.00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) followed by a refreshments reception at Maurice Fitzgerald's Bar, Castlegregory.
A Celebration of Life Program will be performed later this summer where Briana will be laid to rest in Kilcar, County Donegal (details will be added later).
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the following places that were close to Briana's heart, Castlegregory Active Retired ([email protected]), Gairdin Mhuire Day Care Centre ([email protected]) or UNICEF (www.unicef.org).
