Brian Slattery Ballyard Tralee
Brian will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (5th February) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Comfort for Chemo, www.comfortforchemokerry.com/donation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Dearest son of the late Charlie and Eileen, beloved husband of Gillian (Wharton) and devoted father of Damien & Colin.
Sadly missed by his grandson Ren, Damien & Colin’s partners Margaret & Megan, sisters-in-law Hazel, Jacqueline & Lorraine and brothers-in-law Thomas, Nigel & Randall and their families, his cousins, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.
Recommended
Kerry woman calls for change in Irish Lyme disease testing systemFeb 4, 2022 13:02
Killarney death described as a tragic incidentFeb 3, 2022 11:02
Rose of Tralee still in negotiations about moving TV selections to MTU Sports AcademyFeb 4, 2022 13:02
Jackie Healy-Rae sentence appeal adjourned until MarchFeb 4, 2022 08:02
Rose of Tralee to change venue for 2022 festivitiesFeb 3, 2022 17:02