Brian Slattery Ballyard Tralee

Brian will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (5th February) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Comfort for Chemo, www.comfortforchemokerry.com/donation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Dearest son of the late Charlie and Eileen, beloved husband of Gillian (Wharton) and devoted father of Damien & Colin.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his grandson Ren, Damien & Colin’s partners Margaret & Megan, sisters-in-law Hazel, Jacqueline & Lorraine and brothers-in-law Thomas, Nigel & Randall and their families, his cousins, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.