Brian O’Sullivan, The Kerries, Tralee; died on 4th February 2025, beloved son of Peggy and the late Donie and dearest brother of Ciara, Tara, Louise, Carol & Danny. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (6th February) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Private Cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.