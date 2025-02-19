Brian O'Connor, Bedford, Listowel and late of Coolard, Listowel. Peacefully, on February 19th, 2025, in the wonderful care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by his wife Mary, his dear brother Dan and cousins Mike and Mary Lynch. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Kit, cousins, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, February 21st, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Brian being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.