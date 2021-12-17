Advertisement

Brian (Joseph) Mc Cann

Dec 19, 2021 14:12 By receptionradiokerry
Brian (Joseph) Mc Cann. Cahermoneen Tralee

Funeral Cortege departing his residence on Tuesday next at 10.15am ,arriving at Our lady and St. Brendan,s Church Tralee at 10.30 a for 11.00am Requiem Mass

Interment afterwards in Realt Na Mara Cemetery Churchill Requiem Mass for Brian Mc Cann will be streamed on www.st.brendansparishtralee.org

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

