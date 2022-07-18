Brendan Teahan, Glosha, Cromane, Killorglin
Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Reilig Realt na Mara Cromane. House Strictly Private Please.
Family Information: Beloved husband of Mary B and loving brother of Kay, Bernie, Marie & Joan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, aunt Kathleen, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
