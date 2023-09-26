Brendan Purcell, The Village Inn, The Village, Ballyduff, died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, 25th September, 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Joan, sons Brian, Stuart and Brendán, daughter Isobel, grandchildren Molli, Donna, Billy, Brídín, Sive, Eve, Michael, Jack, Bethany and Anna, son-in-law Jer, daughters-in-law Sinead and Katie, sister Jackie, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Ballyduff on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Family flowers only. House private please.