Brendan O'Sullivan, Manor Grove and formerly of Killerisk, Tralee and Northampton UK.

Brendan - adored father of Brendan G, Trisha and Fiona passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry. Brendan is pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, daughter Mairead and brothers Seán, Pádraig and Tomás.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his son, daughters, grandchildren Vicky, David, Catriona, Faye, Darcy, Darragh and Grace, great-grandchildren, brother Kieran, sister Eilis, sons-in-law Mike and Ian, daughter-in-law Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, his team of carers, especially Grace and Diarmuid, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Wednesday morning at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at Kerry Hospice Foundation