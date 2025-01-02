Brendan O’Connor, Main Street Newmarket and formerly of Lisrobin, Boherbue passed away peacefully at home on New Years Day following an illness bravely borne with courage and dignity surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, brother Noel and Sister Marguerite.

Deeply mourned by his heartbroken wife Eileen (née McSweeney), sons Kieran and John, daughters Aoife, Niamh, Áine and Sinéad, brother Charlie, sister Imelda, sons-in-law Brendan, Eamon, Rob and Dan, daughters-in-law Dana and Danielle, grandchildren Ciarán, Megan, Bláithín, Aisling, Róisin, Daniel, Séan, Eimear, Edward, Lily, Clíona, Eabha, Cian, Fiadh, Clodagh and Jay, great-grandchildren Kayley and Freya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence Main Street, Newmarket (P51 FY7X) on Friday (January 3rd) from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket on Saturday (January 4th) for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Clonfert Cemetery.

Brendan’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on the Newmarket and Taur Parish Facebook page.