Brendan O'Brien, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane funeral home, Lixnaw on Sunday from 3.00 pm. to 5.00pm.

Funeral cortege will depart from his residence on Monday to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw at 10.15 am. for requiem mass at 11.00 a.m. which will be livestreamed on https/churchcamlive.ieLixnawParishlivestream

No hand shaking, please wear face coverings.

Brendan O’ Brien will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilfeighney graveyard.

Family flowers only.

House private except for neighbours and close friends