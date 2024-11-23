Brendan Murphy, Fahavane, and formerly of Rea, Kilflynn.

Pre-deceased by his parents Bernard and Bridie, sister Frances, brothers Bertie and Jack and sister-in-law Noreen.

Beloved brother of Bertrand, Philomena, Helena and Breda.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his brother, sisters, brother-in-law Terry, nephew Niall, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Tuesday morning at 10.40AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Brendan’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.