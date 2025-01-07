Brendan Moynihan, Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick, Caherass Nursing Home and Late of Deelis, Camp; January 3rd 2025 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Son of the late Thomas and May. Dearly loved brother of Jim and Joe. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Paddy, John and Tom. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Monday (13th January) for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in new Cemetery, Camp.