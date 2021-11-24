Brendan (Marcus) O Sullivan, Droumalohert, Glencar Co.Kerry.
Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family on Thursday 25th November. Beloved husband of Ciss, dearly loved father of Siobhan (Wexford), Maureen (Cork), Jimmy, Danny, Brendan, John and Carol (Leitrim), cherished, brother of Mary and Cáit, predeceased by John, Mike, Jimmy, Dan Bridie and Eileen. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends .
Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Friday evening from 6 30 pm to 8 pm. Remains will arrive at St Stephen's Church, Glencar on Saturday where requiem mass will be celebrated at 2 30pm, followed by interment in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar.
House strictly private.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
Please adhere to HSE guidelines on social distancing, wearing of face covers and strictly no hand shaking at any time during the funeral.
