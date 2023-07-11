Brendan Mangan, Woodview Place and formerly of Dooncaha, Tarbert, July 8th 2023 (peacefully) in the presence of his daughter Helena, at University Hospital Kerry. Brendan, beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Hayes, Killaloe, Co. Clare). Brendan will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Helena, his brothers Eddie (Ballylongford) and Kevin (USA), his grandchildren Glynne and Caoimhe, sister-in-law Sr. Kathleen (Hayes), brother-in-law Austin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Tuesday evening (11th July) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Wednesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery.

Helena would like to acknowledge the wonderful support given to Brendan, on a daily basis by Noel Brosnan and the Brosnan Family of Daybreak, Tarbert and Joseph Mulvihill for his loyal assistance over the years. To each and every one of Brendan’s home care team over the years, especially Nellie Mulvihill, Nora Fitzmaurice and Patricia Wren for their diligence towards Brendan’s care. In recent weeks Brendan received wonderful care in the Skellig Ward of University Hospital Kerry, for this Helena will be forever grateful.