Brendan Leahy, Clounmacon, Listowel.
Funeral cortege departing from Finucane's Funeral Home Moyvane, on Tuesday morning at 10.30 p.m. sharp
on route to St. Mary's church, Listowel, via Clounmacon GAA pitch and his residence for requiem mass at 11.30 a.m.
Following the Mass Brendan will be laid to rest in St. Michael's cemetery, Listowel
Mass will be streamlined on Listowel church media.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK.
Please adhere to Covid guidelines with mask wearing and refrain from shaking hands.
