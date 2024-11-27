Brendan Lawlor of Ardconnell, Ardfert.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (Thurs Nov 28th) from 3pm to 5pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Brendan Lawlor will be celebrated at 12 noon
streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1
Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.
