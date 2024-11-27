Advertisement

Brendan Lawlor

Nov 27, 2024 12:42 By receptionradiokerry
Brendan Lawlor of Ardconnell, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (Thurs Nov 28th) from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Friday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Brendan Lawlor will be celebrated at 12 noon

streamed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.

