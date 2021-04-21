Brendan Kennelly (poet and Professor Emeritus, TCD) Ballylongford, and Trinity College Dublin.

Died peacefully in the gentle and loving care of his family and the staff at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, Co Kerry, on 17 October 2021, after a long illness; much loved son of the late Timmie and Bridie (Ahern), beloved father of the late Kristen (Doodle) and loving brother to the late Colm and John. He is deeply mourned and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Alan, Mary (Kenny), Nancy (McAuliffe), Paddy and Kevin, grandchildren Meg, Hannah and Grace, sisters-in-law Rena, Brenda, Kathleen and Marion, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, his wide circle of friends, and his former colleagues at Trinity College Dublin.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Friends of Brendan and members of the public are invited to pay their respects at the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Tuesday 19 October.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Wednesday 20 October, followed by burial in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Due to the current situation regarding the rise in Covid numbers, along with the impending flu season, in the interest of public health of all, the removal, funeral Mass and burial will be for FAMILY MEMBERS ONLY. The Mass will be livestreamed on the following link: OGormans Memorial Video Services on Facebook

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Brendan’s life in 2022.

Donations, if desired, may be made to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, Co Kerry, or to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Advertisement

PLEASE NOTE: The Funeral Mass and Burial is strictly private, family members only. Thank you.