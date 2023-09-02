Brendan Kelly, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of 32 Henry Street, Kenmare. On the 31st of August, 2023, in his 97th year, Brendan passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Simpsons Hospital & Nursing Home, Ballinteer Road, Dundrum, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved wife May (nee Clarke) who passed away on the 6th of January, 2023. Much loved brother of Caleen (Crowley, Kenmare), Mary (Doherty, Dublin) and Ann (Chambers, Dublin). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sisters, brother-in-law Brendan (Chambers), nephews Brendan, Tomás, Michael and Paul, nieces Mary, Ann (Carolan), June, Ann (Davis) and Kate, his many grandnephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces in Dublin and Kerry, his relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (September 3rd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Brendan will take place on Monday morning (September 4th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery together with the burial of ashes of Brendan's adored wife May.