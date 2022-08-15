Advertisement

Aug 16, 2022 12:08 By receptionradiokerry
Brendan Joy, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Plunkett Street, Killarney.

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday morning at 10.00m for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care

