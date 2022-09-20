Brendan Dowling, Upper Rock Street, Tralee.

Died peacefully on September 20th, 2022, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Margaret, Johnny, Teresa, Tommy, Garry, Eddie and Mandy. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, half-brother, half-sisters, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (September 23rd) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.00 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Brendan will be celebrated at 10.30 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

House private please.