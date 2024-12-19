Advertisement

Dec 19, 2024 16:34 By receptionradiokerry
Slieve Bloom Manor, Killarney and formerly of Hollymount, Co. Mayo.

Requiem Mass for Brendan Cleary will take place at 10:30am this Saturday in St. Mary's Cathedral.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

