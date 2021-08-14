Brendan Buckley

St. Brendan's Park Tralee.
A private family funeral will take place for Brendan with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ), with interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved husband of the late of Sheila and dear father of Gerard, Sarma, Frank & Brendan.
Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
