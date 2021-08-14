Advertisement

Brendan Buckley

Aug 15, 2021 12:08 By receptionradiokerry
Brendan Buckley

St. Brendan's Park Tralee.

 

A private family funeral will take place for Brendan with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ), with interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

 

Beloved husband of the late of Sheila and dear father of Gerard, Sarma, Frank & Brendan.

 

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus