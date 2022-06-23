Brendan (Brendy) King

'Springwood', Clash, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (June 26th) from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Brendan’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Son Noel, daughters Brenda and Alice, grandchildren Darragh, Sineád, Ciara, Chelsey, Caoimhe and Sarah, great-grandchildren Taylor, Éabha, Robyn, Rían, Saoirse, Willow, Zara and Jack, son-in-law Willie, brothers-in-law Michael and Joe, sisters-in-law Lorna, Chrissie and Nora, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.