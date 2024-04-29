The death has occurred of
Brenda Uí Chathasaigh Casey
(née Normoyle)
Brenda Uí Chathasiagh née Normoyle, Baile na Leacan, An Clochán, Trá Lí, Co. Chiarraí,
go tobann, in Ospidéal na hOllscoile, Ciarraí,
Dé Luain, 29ú Aibreán, 2024.
Imithe roimpi, tá a tuismitheoirí Thomas agus Mary.
Méala mór a bás dá clann croíbhriste, dá céile ionúin Gearóid, dá hiníonacha geanúla Muireann agus Finóla,
dá deifiúracha grámhara Anne, Mary agus Patricia, dá deartháireacha céile, dá deirfiúracha céile,
aintiní, uncail, neachtanna, nianna, gaolta, cairde agus dá comhleacaithe i bPobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne
Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam dílis
Beidh Brenda á torramh sa bhaile i mBaile na Leacan, An Clochán, Trá Lí, Co Chiarraí, V92 V5N8,
ar an Aoine, 3ú Bealtaine, 2024 óna 4:00in go 8:00in.
Sroichfidh an tsochraid Sáipéal Naomh Breandán, An Clochán, ag 12.30in do chéiliuradh Aifreann na Marbh ag a 1:00in ar an Satharn 4ú Bealtaine. Cuirfear Brenda i Reilig Nua an Chlocháin tar éis Aifrinn.
Fiosrúcháin chuig; Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, 0667139128.
Brenda Casey née Normoyle, Baile na Leacan, Cloghane, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Suddenly, on 29th April 2024, at University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary.
Deeply missed by her heartbroken family, her dear husband Gearóid, cherished daughters Muireann and Finóla,
loving sisters Anne, Mary and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends
and colleagues at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.
Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis.
Reposing at her home in Baile na Leacan, Cloghane, V92 V5N8,
on Friday, 3rd May from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.
Funeral cortège arriving at St Brendan's Church, Cloghane, on Saturday, 4th May, at 12:30pm where Requiem Mass for Brenda will be celebrated at 1:00pm followed by interment at Cloghane New Cemetery.
All enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory. 0667139128 or Hogans Funeral Home Tralee 0667121139
Recommended
Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report itMay 1, 2024 17:39
Gardaí announce new static speed camera locations including N69 and N22May 1, 2024 17:38
Taxi damaged as stones thrown at it in Killarney as it was transporting people to hospitalMay 1, 2024 17:38
An Post "aware of Tralee development needs" as Dáil hears plea for courthouse expansionMay 1, 2024 13:40
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in KerryMay 1, 2024 13:43