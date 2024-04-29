Brenda Uí Chathasaigh / Casey (née Normoyle)

The death has occurred of

Brenda Uí Chathasiagh née Normoyle, Baile na Leacan, An Clochán, Trá Lí, Co. Chiarraí,

go tobann, in Ospidéal na hOllscoile, Ciarraí,

Dé Luain, 29ú Aibreán, 2024.

Imithe roimpi, tá a tuismitheoirí Thomas agus Mary.

Méala mór a bás dá clann croíbhriste, dá céile ionúin Gearóid, dá hiníonacha geanúla Muireann agus Finóla,

dá deifiúracha grámhara Anne, Mary agus Patricia, dá deartháireacha céile, dá deirfiúracha céile,

aintiní, uncail, neachtanna, nianna, gaolta, cairde agus dá comhleacaithe i bPobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam dílis

Beidh Brenda á torramh sa bhaile i mBaile na Leacan, An Clochán, Trá Lí, Co Chiarraí, V92 V5N8,

ar an Aoine, 3ú Bealtaine, 2024 óna 4:00in go 8:00in.

Sroichfidh an tsochraid Sáipéal Naomh Breandán, An Clochán, ag 12.30in do chéiliuradh Aifreann na Marbh ag a 1:00in ar an Satharn 4ú Bealtaine. Cuirfear Brenda i Reilig Nua an Chlocháin tar éis Aifrinn.

Fiosrúcháin chuig; Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, 0667139128.

Brenda Casey née Normoyle, Baile na Leacan, Cloghane, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Suddenly, on 29th April 2024, at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary.

Deeply missed by her heartbroken family, her dear husband Gearóid, cherished daughters Muireann and Finóla,

loving sisters Anne, Mary and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends

and colleagues at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis.

Reposing at her home in Baile na Leacan, Cloghane, V92 V5N8,

on Friday, 3rd May from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral cortège arriving at St Brendan's Church, Cloghane, on Saturday, 4th May, at 12:30pm where Requiem Mass for Brenda will be celebrated at 1:00pm followed by interment at Cloghane New Cemetery.

All enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory. 0667139128 or Hogans Funeral Home Tralee 0667121139