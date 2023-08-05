Brenda Sexton née Keane of William St., Listowel, died peacefully, in the wonderful care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, on 4th August 2023, beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Jerry, William, John, Kenneth and Keith.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (6th August) from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church,

Listowel on Monday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Brenda will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Rest in Peace