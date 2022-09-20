Brenda O'Connor (née O'Sullivan)

Deenagh Valley, Knockaninane West, Kilcummin, Killarney, Kerry

Peacefully surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, her son Seamus and her step-son Joseph. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, Thady, Michael, Peter, Neily, Thomas and her step-son Patrick, her daughters Siobhán, Helen and Brenda, her 28 grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Carmel, Margaret, Rosari, Noreen and Elizabeth, sons-in-law Donal (RIP), Humphrey and Patrick, sisters Peg, Angela and Imelda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, her wide circle of friends and her Rosary group friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tadgh, Tom, Owen, Fr Paulinus OFM, her step-brother Piercy and her sisters Mary, Bernie, Francis and Patricia.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin followed by burial in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.