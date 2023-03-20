Breda Walshe née Morrissey, Bridgefield, Lewis Road, Killarney and formerly of Knockinanane, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Suddenly but peacefully on University Hospital Kerry. Dearly loved wife of Enda, loving mother of Rebecca and Amy and much loved daughter of Eddie and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Sheila, Martina O'Shea, Patricia O'Brien, Eileen Clifford and Adrienne Walsh, her brother Michael, her father-in-law Cathal, brothers-in-law Ger, Eddie, Adrian, Ronan and Finbarr, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, her many dear friends and her work colleagues in Killarney Presbytery and Murphy's Bar, College Street, Killarney. Predeceased by her mother-in-law June.

"May Her gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass for Breda will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice.