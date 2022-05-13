Advertisement

May 15, 2022 09:05 By receptionradiokerry
Breda McCarthy nee Griffin of Lismore, Abbeydorney and formerly Banna, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (15th May) from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday morning at 11 am where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society (alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.  House private please.

Family information-

Beloved wife of the late John Mike, dear mother of Tracey, Kieran & Anne and sister of Betty, Mary, Kathleen, Tony, Jimmy, Michael, Maurice, Gerard, Padraig, Sean and the late Vincent, Anna & Brendan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Kate, Aoife, Ronan & Daniel, sons-in-law John and also Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

 

 

 

