Breda Jones (née Brosnan)

Breda Jones (nee Brosnan) Cordal West, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Glountane, Cordal. Peacefully on October 14th 2024 ,with her family by her side , under the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Tommie . Sadly missed by her loving sons Tom and Den, daughters-in-law Elaine and Annie, her adored grandchildren Tomás, Maria and Kieran, her brother Den Joe, sisters Mary, Peg and Sheila, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11/30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery Cordal.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K. c/o Tangney's Funeral Home