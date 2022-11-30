Breda Carroll Moriarty née Burke, Woodford, Listowel and late of Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.
Peacefully, on December 1st, 2022, at Listowel Community Hospital. Breda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Anita, sons Patrick, Bernard, Martin and William, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Breda being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital.
