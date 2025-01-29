Breda (Bid) Pierse née O'Sullivan, Bishopscourt, Ballyduff:

29th January, 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Pre-deceased by her mother Hanora and father John Joe, sisters Ann, Hanora and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her husband Pat, sons Adam, Patrick and Jude, daughter Sarah-Jane and Patrick's partner Angelene, sister Mary Ita, brother Mickey Joe, sister-in-law Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass for Breda (Bid) will be celebrated at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Saturday morning at 10:00 am followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

House strictly private. Family flowers only please.