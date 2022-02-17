Breanndán Murphy of Clondalkin, Co. Dublin, Straffan Co. Kildare and formerly of Ard Na Lí, Tralee.

On 16th February 2022, beloved son of Joan and the late Seamus and dear brother of Colm, Brid, Cormac and Rónán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, brother-in-law Roger, sisters-in-law Claire, Niamh and Breffini, Mossie, Mary and the extended Hanifin family, relatives and many friends

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6.30pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Breanndán will be celebrated at 12 noon, streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.