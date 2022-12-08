Advertisement

Br. Timothy (Pat) O'Shea, De La Salle Brothers

Dec 9, 2022
Br. Timothy (Pat) O'Shea, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, Late of Drombohilly, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and De La Salle College Waterford.

 

Reposing in Miguel House, Castletown from 11 o'c on Tuesday (13th. Dec.) with evening prayer and Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday  afternoon (14th. Dec,) at 3 pm in Castletown Parish Church with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery cemetery, Castletown.

