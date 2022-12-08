Br. Timothy (Pat) O'Shea, De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, Late of Drombohilly, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and De La Salle College Waterford.

Reposing in Miguel House, Castletown from 11 o'c on Tuesday (13th. Dec.) with evening prayer and Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon (14th. Dec,) at 3 pm in Castletown Parish Church with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery cemetery, Castletown.